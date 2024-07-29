GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2024 out at gseb.org: Here's the link

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GSEB 10th supplementary result 2024, on July 29, 2024, at 12 p.m. The GSEB announced the Gujarat SSC Purak result online through its official website, gseb.org.

1,04,429 students had appeared for the exam, while 1,28,337 had registered for the GSEB SSC supplementary exams. The board has declared 29,542 students as passed, indicating a pass percentage of 28.29.

The GBSE HSC, SSC supplementary examination was held between June 24 and July 4, 2024.

How to check GBSE HSC, SSC supplementary exam results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the GBSE HSC, SSC supplementary exam results 2024: