Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CUET UG 2024: Results announced at exams.nta.ac.in, check details inside

NTA has announced the CUET-UG 2024 results on the official websites of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in. The majority of registrations was recorded from Uttar Pradesh with 3,47,736 students

CUET UG Result 2024

CUET UG Result 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 results have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official websites of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in.
The CUET UG exam was conducted in a hybrid mode (OMR/pen and paper+computer- based test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29. The NTA also held a re-test on July 19 for affected candidates. The result was previously scheduled to be declared on June 30. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CUET UG Result 2024: Steps to download results

Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG
On home page, press on the CUET UG scorecard download link
Fill in your application number and date of birth.
Submit and view the CUET UG result.

More From This Section

GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2024 out at gseb.org: Here's the link

NTA announced NEET-UG entrance exam final results, counselling soon

NTA announces CUET-UG results, paves way for undergraduate admissions

CSIR-NET exam: 3 question solvers, 4 candidates nabbed from UP's Meerut

IOCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 467 Jr. Engg. Assistant & other posts

Take a printout of the scorecard for later use.

CUET UG 2024 Results: Insights 

According to the CUET UG 2024 result data, 10,07,645 registered for the English subject, and 8,22,518 appeared. The majority of registrations was recorded from Uttar Pradesh with 3,47,736 students, second from Delhi with 156412 applicants. An overall of 99,835 candidates registered from Bihar, 90,568 registered from Jharkhand, and 82,181 registered from Rajasthan.
As per the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 2,34,210 candidates skipped this year's university admission test. 
In the recent CUET UG 2024 results, 8,024 students with Business Studies got full marks of 200. Political Science comes in second with 5,141, followed by history with 2,520, and English with 1683. 
11,13,610 of the 13,47,820 unique applicants who signed up for the Common University Entrance Test UG 2024 showed up. The general category had the most absentees, while the EWS category had the lowest. 

CUET UG 2024: Result Statistics 

    • Number of registered candidates (Unique) — 1347820      
    • Number of Unique Candidates Appeared — 1113610      
    • Number of Subject Test Administered (Registered) — 5771668      
    • Number of Subject Test Administered (Appeared) — 4621670      
    • Male (Unique Candidates) — 717248      
    • Female (Unique Candidates) — 630565      
    • Third gender (Unique Candidates) — 7      
    • PwD (Unique Candidates) — 4461      
    • General (Unique Candidates) — 543996      
    • SC (Unique Candidates) — 144851      
    • ST (Unique Candidates) — 88097      
    • OBC (Unique Candidates) — 482552      
    • EWS (Unique Candidates) — 88324      
    • Number of participating universities — 283

CUET UG 2024: Raise Objection

The National Examination Agency (NTA) has likewise offered a chance to raise objections with the results. NTA has said that if any applicant has any complaint, the person in question can register in the span of 24 hours of the arrival of the outcome.
Candidates must send their complaints via email to rescuet@nta.ac.in with the application number, name, subject code/subject name, and exam date. 
Prior to delivering the final result, NTA announced the answer key of CUET UG on Thursday. The answer key received 9512 objections from NTA. Out of which 1782 were unique. The final result was prepared after resolving these objections.

CUET UG Result 2024: What's next?

With the declaration of CUET UG results, the participating universities will set cut-off marks for admission to different courses and qualified applicants can apply respectively. 
The admission method of universities is supposed to start soon. For additional information, candidates can visit the respective universities' admission portals. Notably, CUET UG will not have centralized counseling. 

Also Read

ICAI CA 2024: Foundation Results to be declared today at icai.nic.in

TN HSC 2024: Class 12th supplementary result announced at dge.tn.gov.in

Revised NEET UG 2024 results declared: How to check revised scores

Chhattisgarh Pre-MCA 2024: Results announced on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

UP Police Constable 2024: Re-exam dates announced for 60,244 positions

Topics : exam results National Testing Agency Uttar Pradesh education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon