CUET-UG to be conducted from May 15 to 31; CUET-PG from Mar 11 to 28

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024

CUET, students

The CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
The University Grants Commission on Tuesday announced schedule for three key entrance exams -- CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NET for 2024-25 academic session.
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.
"Results will be announced within three weeks of last test," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.
The CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28.
The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted from June 10 to 21, he announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : College admission UGC entrance test

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

