JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has extended the online application deadline for enrollment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Subordinate Judiciary today, September 17.

Qualified applicants can now apply to the opportunities on the official website at jkpsc.nic.in till September 19, 2023. The application deadline had earlier been stated to be September 17. The enrollment drive expects to fill up a sum of 69 openings.

JKPSC Civil Judge registration: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023.

JKPSC Civil Judge: Educational Qualification

A Bachelor’s Degree in Law from an established University, or any other equivalent law degree recognized by the Government of India or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or faculty member of Advocates in Scotland.

JKPSC Civil Judge 2023: Fee Structure

The candidates from general class are expected to pay the fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 500 applicable to reserved category candidates. The PHC applicants are resolved from fee.

Civil Judge posts 2023: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

• Press Jobs/Online Application under the Recruitment tab

• Press on the application link for Civil Judge posts

• Login and fill up the upload the documents, application form and pay the fee

• Submit the form and take a printout for later.