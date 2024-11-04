Business Standard
IBPS RRB PO mains results 2024 out, here's how to check and download

The IBPS has officially released the results of CRP- RRBs-XIII Officers Scale I, II, and III examinations that were held to fill the positions in rural banks

IBPS RRB PO Mains exam results 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced CRP-RRBs-XIII Officers Scale I, II, and III examinations results 2024 today, November 4, 2024.
 
The selection board has announced the results for three main exams and candidates can check their results through the official website, at ibps.in.
 
The recruitment drive that takes place every year will fill the positions across regional rural banks (RRBs) in India providing career pathways to students interested in the banking sector. 
 
The result was out for three main exams: 
  • Online Main Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIII Officers Scale-I: This examination aims to fill the post of Officer Scale-I, also known as Probationary Officer (PO) in RRBs.
  • Online Single Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIII Officers Scale-II: This single examination is for those candidates who want to apply for Scale-II positions, which are usually specialised roles or for experienced banking professionals.
  • Online Single Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIII Officers Scale-III: This exam is for the positions of more senior roles in the RRBs, with Scale-III officers. This job requires people who typically have several years of experience in the banking sector.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Mains exam results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download IBPS RRB PO exam results 2024:
 
  • Firstly, visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in
  • On the home page check for the exam result link, "Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIII Officers."
  • Check for the relevant link for Officers Scale I, II, or III as per the exams you appeared on.
  • Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password.
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

