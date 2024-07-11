ICAI CA Inter, final result 2024: Delhi's Shivam Mishra tops the exam

The CA final and inter results have been declared today, July 11, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Students of the ICAI will be able to access the official website at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.org, or icai.nic.in to view and download their May 2024 exam results once they are made available. To access and download the ICAI CA intermediate and final results, candidates will need to log in to the official website at icai.org with their roll numbers, registration numbers, or pin numbers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Alongside the final and inter results for the May 2024 CA examination, the ICAI has also announced the CA inter UNITS exam result.

The CA rank list will also be made available by the institute alongside the result. The intermediate exams for May 2024 (group 1) were held on May 3, 5, and 9, while the group 2 exams were held on May 11, 15, and 17. The CA final exams of the year for group 1 were led on May 2, 4 and 8 and that of exams for Group 2 on May 10, 14, and 16.

ICAI CA Results 2024: CA inter 2024 exam toppers

AIR 1: Kushagra Roy

AIR 2: Yuj Sachin Kariya and Yogya Lalit Chandak

AIR 3: Manjit Singh Bhatia and Hiresh Kashiramka

ICAI CA Results 2024: CA final May 2024 exam toppers

AIR 1: Shivam Mishra

AIR 2: Varsha Arora

AIR 3: Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: Result in numbers

In Group I, 74,887 final year examination applicants showed up of which 20479 passed taking the pass rate at 27.35 per cent while in Group II, 58,891 applicants showed up of which 21,408 qualified the exam. The pass rate is 36.35 per cent. In both groups, 35819 applicants showed up of which only 7,122 passed scoring overall 19.88 per cent.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Press the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Enter with the credentials like roll number, registration number, captcha code

Step 4: Send and download ICAI CA scorecards.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results: Marking scheme

Passing marks for CA Final and CA Intermediate levels is 40 % in individual papers and 50% in average. Because CA is a difficult course, the pass rate is typically only 10 to 25 percent.

The levels of the course are too difficult to pass on the first attempt. Particularly, the CA Final course calls for multiple attempts. To become a Chartered Accountant, a student must pass both CA Final Groups.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: Details mentioned

- Name of the candidate

- Candidate’s roll number

- Total marks obtained

- Passing status

- Name of the examination (intermediate/final)

- Subject-wise marks obtained.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: What's next?

After passing the CA inter May 2024 exam, candidates will be required to complete three years of articleship under a practising CA and a practical training. Candidates who have only passed Group 1 of CA Inter are still eligible to apply for practical training.

However, in order to apply for an articleship, they must pass both intermediate groups. A candidate will not be permitted to apply for the CA final exam until the articleship period, which lasts for three years, is completed.

ICAI CA 2024: Overview

Candidates must pass all three levels of the course in order to be certified as a Chartered Accountant. The exam is divided into three levels based on the course.

The CA Foundation course exam has four papers, the CA Intermediate exam has eight papers based on the new syllabus and eight papers based on the old syllabus, and the CA Final exam has eight papers based on the new syllabus and eight papers based on the old syllabus.