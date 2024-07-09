Pune University introduces online portal for academic certificate

A simplified online portal for obtaining academic certificates has been launched by Savitribai Phule Pune University aiming to improve convenience and efficiency for the students. The new system does away with the procedure in which the students had to submit printed applications and supporting documents to the Student Facilitation Center. Under the new framework, students can now finish the whole application process carefully from their homes. The portal launched online by Dr. Mahesh Kakade, Director of the University Examinations and Evaluation Board, claims the process will make it easier to get important documents like transcript certificates, rank certificates, and degree certificates. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This move is important for the college's more extensive efforts to change towards a paperless organisation, utilising innovation to help its students.

Pune University online portal 2024: Key features

One of the key highlights of the portal is its arrangement for real-time updates on the status with applications via messages and emails. Students' worries about how their certificate requests are progressing can be eased by this transparency, which also speeds up the process.

The new system is especially helpful for students who want to study abroad because they frequently need quick access to various academic documents. By removing the requirement for physical visits and paperwork, the university means to improve on administrative cycles and enable students to effectively deal more with their academic affairs.

Pune University online portal 2024: Feedback

Students have provided positive feedback, with many praising the online portal's speed and ease of use. Pune University's commitment to providing world-class educational services and ensuring that administrative procedures keep up with technological advancements is in line with this digital transformation. Students can go to the dedicated webpage to access the online portal and begin the application process.