Karnataka SSLC 2024: Supply result announced at karresults.nic.in

Candidates who took the SSLC exam this year to improve their performance can check their marks at the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Today, July 10, 2024, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 on the state's official website at karresults.nic.in. By entering their registration number and date of birth, all students who took the exam can view their Karnataka SSLC supplementary results. 
From June 14 to June 21, 2024, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was held this year. Exams 1, 2, and 3 will be the three exams offered annually under the new system. The supplementary exam has been renamed as exam 2.
Karnataka SSLC 2024: Steps to check result

-Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
-The home page of the website will display the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link. Press on that link.
-Fill in the details asked to log in.
-Click enter to submit details.
-View the result and download the page.
-Take out a printout for future use.
Karnataka SSLC 2024: Pass percentage 
This year, 73.40% of students passed the test; out of a total of 8,59,967 people who took the test, 631204 passed.
Regular students must take the first test, but repeaters and private applicants can improve their grades by taking the second and third tests.

Karnataka SSLC 2024:  Overview

This year, from March 25 to April 6, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), also known as the class 10th board exam was held. On May 9, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released the SSLC regular exam results for 2024, with an overall pass percentage of 73.40 percent. 
This year, more than 8.9 lakh candidates registered to take the exam. Students must score 40 out of a possible 150 on theory exams to pass the Karnataka SSLC exam. The overall passing percentage is 35%. Students must receive at least 219 out of a possible 625 marks to pass the exam.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

