ICAI CA Inter 2024 Result: Merit list released, Mumbai's Parami Parekh tops

The CA Intermediate results are out, and there’s a historic moment to celebrate—this time, all three top rankers are women. It’s a powerful sign of how the profession is shifting. Currently, women make up about 30% of ICAI’s membership, a number that’s expected to grow to 50% in… pic.twitter.com/i8JIj8AmmS— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) October 30, 2024
The CA Foundation and Inter results are set to be announced today by 11 AM. Those who pass the CA Inter exam and are seeking articleship should aim to register for CA Final by October 31st to begin their articleship, provided they have completed ITT and GMCS. This registration…— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) October 30, 2024
How to Check ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2024 Result?
- Firstly, visit the official website of ICAI
- On the homepage check for the CA Foundation/ Intermediate result link.
- Login using the registration number and roll number
- Once the result is out, CA results will be displayed
- You can also download the Foundation/ Intermediate marksheets for further reference.