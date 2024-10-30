Business Standard
Home / Education / News / ICAI CA Inter 2024 Result: Merit list released, Mumbai's Parami Parekh tops

ICAI CA Inter 2024 Result: Merit list released, Mumbai's Parami Parekh tops

ICAI announced CA inter and foundation results today. Mumbai's Parami Umesh Parekh secured the top position, followed by Chennai's Tanya Gupta and New Delhi's Vidhi Jain

Mumbai's Parami Umesh Parekh secured the top position

Mumbai's Parami Umesh Parekh secured the top position

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results for the CA foundation and Intermediate examination today, October 30. Candidates can check their exam results by visiting the official websites, icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.
 
This year, the CA exam results are majorly dominated by girls, with the top three ranks being held by Parami Umesh Parekh, Tanya Gupta and Vidhi Jain.
 
Parami Umesh Parekh, who hails from Mumbai, secured the top position in CA intermediate exams 2024 with 484 marks, followed by Tanya Gupta who scored 459 marks (76.50%) and Vidhi Jain with 441 marks (73.50%).
 
ICAI former chairman Dhiraj Khandelwal shared a post on X informing women membership in ICAI which is around 30 per cent, he also believes that this number will grow to 50 per cent in the next five years. 
 
 
The post reads, “The progress has been remarkable: in 2008, there were only about 8,000 female members. By 2018, that number had soared to 80,000, and today, it has surpassed 125,000.”
 

More From This Section

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Main 2025 registration begins; check last date, eligibility, and more

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

TNPSC Group 4 result 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024

CSBC launches new website for Police Constable results at csbc.bihar.gov.in

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025: National Testing Agency announces details for PwD candidates

School, Students, Class, Classroom, Education, Study

Class 10 Maths, Science pass marks in Maharashtra could fall to 20 from 35

A previous post by Khandelwal mentioned that candidates seeking articleship should register for the CA Final by October 31 to start their articleship. These students must have completed ITT and GMCS. He also stated that it would save six months for students preparing for the CA final examination. 

How to Check ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2024 Result?

Here are the steps to check CA Foundation 2024 results:
  • Firstly, visit the official website of ICAI
  • On the homepage check for the CA Foundation/ Intermediate result link.
  • Login using the registration number and roll number
  • Once the result is out, CA results will be displayed
  • You can also download the Foundation/ Intermediate marksheets for further reference.
 
Apart from the results, ICAI has also announced the ICAI exam dates for the January 2025 examination. The Foundation course exam will take place on January 12, 14, 16 and 18 2025. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on January 11, 13, and 15, while for Group II, the exam will be on January 17, 19, and 21.

Also Read

ICAI India

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate results 2024 Out

PremiumThe differences between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) over the adoption of the latest revised International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 600 are due to a communication gap a

NFRA likely to notify revised audit standards soon amid ICAI concerns

ICAI India

ICAI Foundation, Inter results 2024 likely to be out soon; check details

Exam, National exam

ICAI CA 2024: Final Admit Card for November exam out at official website

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

Observed 'gross negligence and audit failure' in audits of GFS: NFRA

Topics : ICAI exam results Indian education chartered accountants education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon