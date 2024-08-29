ICAI releases CA Inter admit cards 2024, here's how to check and download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate exams which will take place in September 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icai.org.

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA Intermediate examination 2024 can check and download their admit cards using their registration number and other login credentials. The CA Intermediate examination will be held from September 12 to 23, 2024. The first group examination will take place on September 12, 14 and 17, while the second group will be held on September 19, 21 and 23.

How to check and download the ICAI CA Intermediate admit cards 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download CA Intermediate admit cards:

First visit the official website, icai.org

On the home page, enter your registration number and other important details.

Your admit card will appear on your screen.

You can download the admit card for future reference and also make sure to check all the important details mentioned on the admit cards should be correct.

You can also take the printout of the admit card.

Once the admit card has been downloaded, make sure to thoroughly check it out with all the important details such as name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre, medium, and a group of admit cards.

All the students must carry their admit cards in the physical form along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. In case they miss to bring the admit card to the exam hall, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam

The ICAI CA Foundation examination will take place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The three-hour examination will take place for a duration of three hours, i.e., from 2 pm to 5 pm on all four days. ICAI has already released the admit card for the same and candidates can check and download it with the help of the registration number and password.