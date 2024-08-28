GATE 2025 registration begins today, here's how to apply and other details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has started the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) today, August 28, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in
The last date to apply for the GATE 2025 is September 26. However, the candidates can also apply till October 7 with a late fee.
Initially, the application process was scheduled to begin on August 24, but it was postponed. The delay in the application process wouldn't impact the other dates, including the examination schedule.
The test will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in two shifts on all exam days. Candidates can sit for up to two GATE 2025 papers.
How to apply for the GATE 2025?
Here are the simple steps to apply for the GATE 2025 test:
- First visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
- Open the GATE 2025 registration link is available on the home page.
- Share all the required and necessary information and hit the submit button.
- Enter your login credentials and fill out the application form.
- Upload all the documents, pay the exam fee and submit the form.
- Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for further needs.
What is the application fee for GATE 2025?
The application fee for GATE 2024 is Rs 900 for females, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates if they apply during the regular period. While the application fee for these candidates if applied during the extended period is Rs 1400.
For other candidates, the application fee is Rs 1800 during regular period and Rs 2300 during the extended period.
What are the documents required for GATE 2025 registration?
Here's the list of documents required for GATE 2025 registration:
- Passport-size photo,
- High-resolution signature for uploading,
- Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable),
- Scanned copy of the PwD certificate in PDF format (if applicable),
- Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable),
- Scanned copy of a valid photo ID which can be either an Aadhar, passport, PAN Card, voter ID, driving licence,
- Address for communication (including PIN code), and
- Eligible degree details.