Indian students make a beeline for the American dream despite rising cost

Over 750,000 Indians migrated for education in 2022 compared to 586,337 in 2019

Indian students
Ashli VargheseSamreen Wani
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
A record number of Indian students headed to American universities for higher studies in 2022-23. This was despite foreign degrees becoming more expensive.

Over 750,000 Indians migrated for education in 2022 compared to 586,337 in 2019. Of the overall number of students studying abroad, a majority have chosen the United States, shows data from the Ministry of External Affairs. About 35 per cent of the 1.32 million Indians studying abroad in calendar 2022 are in the US followed by 14 per cent in Canada and 12 per cent in the United Arab Emirates (chart 1).

Topics : Indian students in US US universities

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

