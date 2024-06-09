JEE Advanced Result 2024 out: See step-by-step guide to check scorecard

JEE Advanced Result 2024: IIT Madras has also shared the cut-off marks for different categories. (File photo)

The wait is finally over as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, released the results of JEE Advanced 2024 on Sunday (June 9). Those who appeared for the examination, can check for their score cards by using their login details -- like registration number or the information -- requested by the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.



IIT Madras has also shared the cut-off marks for different categories and other details related to the examination alongwith the declaration of the results. Notably, as many as 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs, out of which 7,964 are female.



According to the official website, the tentative start of joint seat allocation (JoSAA) 2024, the online counselling process for the IITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions such as NITs and IIITs, on Monday (June 10).



Besides, officials have also shared the all-India toppers' list, zone-wise toppers' list along with the marks secured by them. This time, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with 322 out of 360 marks. Her all-India rank is 7, according to IIT Madras, which conducted the exam.



Other candidates in top 10 are -- Aditya (IIT Delhi zone), Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone), Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Maadras), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone) and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone).



JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.



Here is how you can check JEE Advanced 2024 score: