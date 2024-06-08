AAP, Cong slam Centre over irregularities in NEET exam, demand probe

A total of 2.03 million students registered for the exam, out of which 1.14 million candidates qualified. The result was announced on Tuesday and 67 students have achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 1. Photo: Pexels

The furore over the NEET exam results has assumed political proportions with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Saturday slamming the Centre for risking the future of students.

Taking to X, AAP shared a video that described the NEET exam scam, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the scorecard of NEET UG results on June 4- the same day the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha was held. A total of 67 students secured rank 1 in the exam. Six students, among the candidates who achieved rank 1, have taken the exam at the same centre. Many students secured 720 out of 720 or 718 or 719 out of 720. The government that cannot able to conduct examinations transparently is corrupt."

The AAP captioned the video, "The fourth pass dictator is busy ruining the future of students."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar hoped for a strict law to prevent frequent paper leaks.

"One thing to worry about is the NEET exam scam that recently happened. The future of the youth is in darkness. More than 30lakh posts are vacant, I hope they are filled. I hope for a strict law to prevent frequent paper leaks," Kanhaiya Kumar told ANI.

Reacting to NEET UG Result 2024 discrepancies, Congress' Anshuman Sail Nehru said, "Congress party demands investigation of irregularities in NEET exams and results. Lakhs of aspirants across the nation are raising this important issue which affects a large section of masses in India."

Expressing concern on this matter, Alakh Pandey, Founder of Physics Wallah said that they will approach the Supreme Court for the future of students.



"We are going to Supreme for the future of our students (Apne baccho ke liye, ab hum supreme court ja rahe hain)," Pandey said in a post on X.

Earlier, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junior Doctors Network has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024.

This criticism came after the buzz of controversies came to light regarding the conduct and the declaration of the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In a recent NEET result declaration, 67 students bagged the top rank, including six from the same exam centre. She further demanded the government to investigate the matter properly by resolving students 'legitimate complaints'.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) denied any irregularities and attributed record results to several factors, including an easier exam, a surge in registrations, a question with two correct answers, and grace marks due to a 'loss of examination time'.

A total of 2.03 million students registered for the exam, out of which 1.14 million candidates qualified. The result was announced on Tuesday and 67 students have achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 1.