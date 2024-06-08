NEET-UG 2024 row explained: 6 students from same exam centre get top rank

Candidates get their documents verified as they arrive to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2024 exam at an examination centre, in Chennai, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

A huge political row has erupted following the announcement of this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination results on June 4.





The results drew the immediate attention of several students who raised concerns over irregularities in the awarding of marks.

They alleged that the inflation of marks resulted in an unprecedented 67 candidates achieving a perfect score of 720/720 and securing the top rank. Six of these toppers are from the same exam centre in Haryana. NTA rejects allegations on NEET 2024 The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the competitive examination for admission to medical and dental courses in government and private colleges, has denied any irregularities.

It cited changes in the NCERT textbooks, an easier exam, a surge in registrations, a question with two correct answers, and grace marks due to “losing time at the examination centres” as some reasons for the students' higher marks.

Amid a raging row, Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 pm on Saturday over the issue.

What are the allegations in the NEET grace marks controversy?

Indian Medical Association (IMA ) Junior Doctors Network has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the record number of students scoring perfect scores. The body has demanded a re-examination to ensure transparency.

"Some students have scored 718 and 719 marks, which is statistically questionable. There has been no defined logic for the grace marks given to these students. No list has been shared as per given grace marks to students,” they said in a letter addressed to Pradeep Kumar Joshi, the chairperson of the NTA.

“NEET 2024 paper was leaked in many locations but why has no action been taken yet? The provision for the grace marks due to time wastage should have been disclosed in the information bulletin before the exam. Why did the National Testing Agency come up with the new rule after the examination?" they asked.

Many students received different marks on their scorecards compared to their OMR sheets. These discrepancies were not due to grace marks, as these students were not from the centres where grace marks were purportedly given, the letter read.

“A total of 67 students scored a perfect 720 out of 720, which is highly questionable. This has never happened. Usually, only three to four students score perfect marks. Also, six-seven of these students, out of the 67 students, come from one just one centre in Haryana," it added.

Dr Indranil Deshmukh, the National Convener IMA Junior Doctors Network, claimed that it was impossible for the students to score 718-719 marks due to the negative marking system.

Maharashtra government seeks re-examination of NEET 2024

Opposition governments in several states, and the Maharashtra government, run by a Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition, alleged injustice against the students from their states.

The Maharashtra government has sought an immediate cancellation of last month's NEET exam. Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on Friday said, "The NEET exams were probably conducted after taking money…”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also opposed the NEET, saying the entrance test goes against social justice and federalism.

Congress demands SC-monitored probe into NEET 2024 results

The Congress has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. "The Modi government is directly responsible for this. For the candidates appearing in recruitment exams, then facing several irregularities, getting caught in the labyrinth of paper leaks, is playing with their futures. The BJP has cheated the youth of the country," party President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

NEET exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities. Over 20.38 lakh students registered for the exam, with 11.45 lakh candidates qualifying. More than 80,000 MBBS seats are available in over 540 medical colleges in the country.