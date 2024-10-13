Business Standard
Home / Education / News / Kejriwal hasn't established a single new college in last ten years: BJP

Kejriwal hasn't established a single new college in last ten years: BJP

Sachdeva highlighted that, over the past decade, teachers and staff in these 12 government colleges have rarely received their salaries on time or in full

BJP Flag, BJP

(Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Launching a scathing attack against Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva stated that, like many of the education institutions and universities under the Delhi government, 12 colleges affiliated with Delhi University have reached a state of near collapse.

"Aam Aadmi Party government, which claims to have presented a profit budget and a world-class education model, needs to answer why it has failed to release timely funds for 12 colleges over the last decade," said Sachdeva.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In the last ten years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has not established a single new college. The 12 existing colleges inherited from previous administrations have been neglected to the point of ruin, with both administrative and academic standards deteriorating significantly," he added.

 

Sachdeva highlighted that, over the past decade, teachers and staff in these 12 government colleges have rarely received their salaries on time or in full.

According to Sachdeva, these 12 colleges need around Rs 1,200 crore annually to maintain operations effectively, but the government only provides Rs 400 crore in instalments. This approach merely creates a facade of fulfilling its responsibilities.

Delhi BJP President also criticized the government, saying that whether it is Manish Sisodia or Atishi Marlena, they have always released the budgeted funds for these colleges in instalments. Each instalment is accompanied by a press conference as if it were an extra grant.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal ready to share insights with Omar on running 'half-state' like J&K

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal celebrates Dussehra, says 'we take inspiration from Ram Rajya'

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

'Ram Rajya' means education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal at Ramleela

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi CM house row: PWD prepares list of items in Flagstaff Road bungalow

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

PWD seals Delhi CM official residence; Atishi's belongings removed

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BJP AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon