Business Standard
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Application for Farm Assistant Grade II begins

The application process for Kerala PSC has been started, the last date to apply for Farm Assistant Grade II (Veterinary) posts is September 4, 2024

Representative Image

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The online application process for the recruitment of Farm Assistant Grade II (Veterinary) posts at the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has begun. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, at Keralapsc.gov.in. According to the commission, the last date to apply is September 4, 2024

Kerala PSC aims to fill 33 posts in Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University and selected candidates will be paid between Rs 27,900 to Rs 63,700. 
Age Limit

Candidates between 18 and 36 years of age, who were born between 02.01.1988 and 01.01.2006, can apply for the posts. There will be some age relaxation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward communities. 

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Here are the simple steps to apply for the posts of Farm Assistant Grade II (Veterinary) posts:
  1. Firstly visit the official website, i.e, keralapsc.gov.in.
  2. Candidates need to register themselves and then log in using their user ID and password.
  3. In the notification section, candidates need to click on the 'Apply Now' button and update their latest photograph taken after December 31, 2024.
  4. Candidates who created their new profile on January 1, 2024, should upload their photograph taken within the last 6 months. 
  5. The photograph should also mention the name and date when the photograph was taken.
  6. The photograph once updated shall be valid for 10 years from the uploading date.
  7. Candidates should ensure that all the details mentioned are current and they cannot be altered or deleted once submitted. 
  8. Candidates should keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference. 

Kerala PSC 2024 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this position, candidates should have specific educational qualifications mentioned in the notifications. According to the notification, candidates should have plus two or its equivalent qualification. Diploma in Poultry Production/Dairy Science/Laboratory Techniques or B.Sc. P.P.B.M Degree from a Govt. recognized institution.

According to the official notification, in case the selection process requires a written/OMR/online test, then candidates need to confirm for writing with the help of their one-time registration profile. Candidates can download their admission tickets in the last 15 days before the examination date. According to the official notices, the period of the confirmation submission and the admission tickets available will be published in the examination calendar itself. The information in this context will be shared with the respective profiles in the registered mobile number.

Topics : Kerala Public service Recruitment

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

