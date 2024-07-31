NEET PG 2024: Exam city allotment slip to be released today by NBEMS

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment slip will be made available today, July 31, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Previously, it was set to be issued on July 29 but had been delayed. August 11 will be the day of the exam. The test centre will be accessible on admit cards, which will be given on August 8. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What officials have to say about the NEET PG 2024? According to the official notice, applicants will get the information on their registered email IDs. It will not be made available on natboard.edu.in, the exam website. The NBEMS stated that, “Pursuant to the receipt of preferred test city choices, the test city allocated to candidates by NBEMS shall now be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on 31st July 2024 at their registered email IDs".

They further added, wherever the quantity of accessible test centres in a State/UT of correspondence address is under four or the demand for testing seats increases the available limit in the state of correspondence address, applicants will be proposed to pick the test cities of nearby states/UTs, the official notice by NBEMS mentioned.

Allocation of the test city to an applicant will be done randomly from the options given, and these four options won't be considered as an order for preference of test cities.

The notice added, “The candidate will be allocated a test centre in one of the nearest available locations within the state of correspondence address or in nearby states/ UT. If no test center can be allocated within the state of correspondence address or in a nearby state as well, the applicant shall be allocated a test center in any part of the country based on availability,”

NEET PG 2024 Exam city allotment slip: Overview

NEET PG 2024 was initially scheduled for June 23, in any case, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) rescheduled it as a precautionary step. The NBEMS had previously provided candidates with a list of 185 cities from which the exam would be conducted and asked them to select four preferred test cities.

Candidates who might fail to give any preferences with respect to the test cities during this online window will be allocated a test centre by NBEMS across the country, according to availability, the board expressed.