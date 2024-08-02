CBSE Compartment 2024: Class 10th, 12th supply results to be out soon

The Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams results for 2024 are anticipated to be announced shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to records, the CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exam results were released on July 31 of last year. Students can access results.cbse.nic.in, the CBSE's official website, once the results have been announced. The roll number, school number, and admit card ID are the necessary login credentials for evaluating the results. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024: How to check? Given below are the steps to view and download results from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Press on ‘CBSE Compartment Result 2024’ link on the home page.

Step 3: Give the login details, including the roll number and roll code and press on submit.

Step 4: The result will be showcased on the screen. View and download the result page.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future use.

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024: Date and Time

Between July 15 and July 22, the education board held the Class 10th Compartment or Supplementary examination, while the Class 12th Supplementary exam was administered on July 15.

For both classes 10th and 12th, these examinations were conducted in single shifts over the course of three hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024: Students and Marks

Students were also given an additional 15 minutes to read the question papers. This year, on May 13, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 annual exam results were released. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.06 percent, while the pass rate for Class 12 was 87.98%.

From July 15 to July 22, the CBSE held the supplementary examinations. Over 2 lakh students, including 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students, were placed in the compartment category this year.

To be eligible for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations, students must get at least 33%. In the following academic year, students who pass the CBSE Compartment Exam 2024 will have to repeat their year and take the annual exam.