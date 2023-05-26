Manipur NEET-UG to be held between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG which was postponed in Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation will now be conducted on any date between June 3 to 5, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

CUET-UG will be conducted in the state from June 5 to 8 and the postgraduate entrance test CUET-PG from June 5 to 17, the NTA also said.

"NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the state administration of Manipur and the state government has decided to offer exam centre to the candidates for NEET-UG, CUET-UG and CUET-PG," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA.

"The option to change the city for examination is also available to those candidates in Manipur who have not appeared or missed NEET-UG, CUET-UG due to the law-and- order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their admit cards or not for these examinations," she added.

Manipur has witnessed violence over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribals who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' after which clashes broke.

While NEET-UG was conducted across the country on May 7, CUET-UG began on May 21.

