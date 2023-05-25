UK to disallow some international students from bringing families



The current rules allow postgraduate students enrolled in programs lasting nine months and above to bring their partners, children and dependent parents. Should the rule be changed, these students will be affected. However, students on research-led masters courses and PhD students will be exempted from the new rules. The United Kingdom has announced that international students will no longer be allowed to bring dependents, except under special conditions. This policy will go into effect in January 2024 and will also prevent students from switching out of the student-visa route for the work-visa route before their studies are complete.



This is part of the Rishi Sunak government's drive to reduce annual net migration. Sunak pledged to bring down legal migration and stated that he was considering a range of options. UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman gave a written statement, reported by Reuters, stating that high migration was the main reason for the announcement. Braverman added that it aimed to stop "inappropriate applications to sell immigration, not education".



Last year the UK issued 486,000 student visas, making up a significant portion of the overall number of visas granted by the nation. In the same report, the government claimed that the number of dependents since 2019 had increased eightfold. Net migration was at an all-time high of 504,000 in 2022, with 136,000 migrants being dependent on students enrolled in postgraduate programs.

Also Read EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here Germany announces relaxation in its Schengen visa rules for Indians H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches Amid backlog, now Indians can apply for US visa from other countries Stocks of Chinese pharma cos spike amid sharp increase in Covid cases Germany's GDP shrinks by 0.3% in first quarter, puts economy into recession Indian-origin youth accused of ramming truck into barriers near White House First Citizens-owned Silicon Valley Bank to lays off about 500 employees Here's a look at companies leaving Russia and those staying back



During this address in the House of Commons on Wednesday, member of Parliament Carol Monaghan pointed out that international students contributed nearly £43 billion to the UK economy last year alone, which could severely impact the country's university and higher education sector. This comes after the government introduced a point-based system in 2020 to regain control of their borders after Brexit.



As a way of explanation, he added, "We are taking a concerted action to deliver a fair and effective immigration system that benefits our citizens, our businesses, and our economy. We are determined to get this right as it is demonstrably in the national interest." Representing the home secretary in the Commons is UK's Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick reiterated the home secretary's sentiments on Wednesday, stating, "Universities should be in the education business, not the immigration business".