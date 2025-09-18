Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download, exam dates and more

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download, exam dates and more

SSC is expected to release MTS Admit Card 2025 shortly for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exams, 2025 via official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 to be Out Soon (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Out Soon: In due time, the Staff Selection Commission is anticipated to release the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025. The hall ticket for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 will be available for download on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, as soon as it is announced. 
 
The SSC MTS computer-based exam will be administered by the commission between September 20 and October 24, 2025. Additionally, it is required that you attend both of the exam's sessions, which will be held on the same day. The commission will fill 8021 positions with this hiring campaign. Of them, 1211 are for Havaldars and 6810 are for Multitasking Staffs. 
 

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: How to download

    • Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
    • Login to the account and your hall ticket will be showcased.

    • View the hall ticket and download it.
    • Keep a printout of the admit card for later need.

Details mentioned on SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

    • Candidate’s name
    • Roll number
    • Registration number
    • Candidates' signature and photograph
    • Date of birth
    • Exam date and time
    • SSC MTS exam centre
    • Reporting time
    • Father’s name
    • Exam day guidelines. 

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Languages

The exam comprises of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and be held in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

What is SSC MTS?

For the purpose of hiring people for Group 'C' non-gazetted and non-ministerial positions in different government ministries, divisions, and offices throughout India, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam is a national exam. It is a well-liked choice for people who have finished their 10th standard education. 
 
The MTS exam is administered by the SSC, a government agency in charge of hiring personnel for central government jobs. Depending on the department, MTS roles include a variety of responsibilities. 
 
Maintaining office cleanliness, delivering mail, helping senior officers, photocopying, moving files, and keeping records are typical duties. Along with other non-clerical activities delegated by superiors, they might also carry out watch and ward duties.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

