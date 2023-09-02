Confirmation

UGC bars varsities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, certificates

Printing of Aadhaar numbers on degrees and provisional certificates is not permissible. The higher education institutions should strictly comply with rules and regulations of UIDAI, he added

One Nation One Entrance: UGC plan to merge NEET, JEE into CUET UG Exam

As per norms, no entity in possession of Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same unless the number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means, UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said in a letter to varsities.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Printing of Aadhaar number of students on degrees and provisional certificates is not allowed, the University Grants Commission has told varsities.
The directive by the higher education regulator comes amid reports that state governments are considering printing of full Aadhaar numbers on provisional certificates and degrees issued by universities, for subsequent use in verification of said documents at the time of recruitment or admission.
As per norms, no entity in possession of Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same unless the number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means, UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said in a letter to varsities.
Printing of Aadhaar numbers on degrees and provisional certificates is not permissible. The higher education institutions should strictly comply with rules and regulations of UIDAI, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UGC University Grants Commission Aadhaar number degree Universities

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

