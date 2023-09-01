Confirmation

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: All you need to know about 6160 posts

In accordance with the Apprentice Act of 1961, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a recruitment notice inviting candidates to apply for engagement as apprentices

Entrance Exams

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has delivered a recruitment notice, welcoming applicants to apply for commitment as apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961. Only one state allows engagement applications. Under this engagement project, applicants can only take the exam once.

Candidates are required to apply online through the link provided on the websites like https://bank.sbi/careers, https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com or https://www.sbi.co.in/ careers. 

The registration cycle will start today, September 1, 2023. The last date to submit the SBI apprentice application form is September 21, 2023.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Dates

    • Opening date of application: September 1, 2023
    • Closing date of application: September 21, 2023
    • Written exam: October/ November 2023. 

SBI Apprentice Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who need to apply must have a graduation degree from a recognised College/University.

Also Read: Ex-ISRO chief Dr K Sivan is now chairman of IIT Indore's board of governors

SBI Apprentice job recruitment: Selection procedure

The Selection cycle will contain a local language test and online written test. The written test will have 100 questions and the most maximum marks is 100. The test duration is for an hour.

With the exception of the trial of General English, Test questions for Written might be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. In addition to English and Hindi, there are Assamese, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages. 

Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Fee Structure 

    • The application charges for General/OBC/EWS class is Rs 300.
    • For SC/ST/PwBD category applicants are exempted from payment of fees. 

Also Read: GMAT 2023 registrations begin today at gmac.com, all you need to know

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

