UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in; Know how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2024 today, September 13, 2024, on its website. The candidates appearing for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also through upsconline.nic.in.

The commission will make the admit card available online from September 13 to September 29. The Civil Services exam will be held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024, in two shifts – one from 9 am to 12 noon and the other from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.