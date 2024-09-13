UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in; Know how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2024 today, September 13, 2024, on its website. The candidates appearing for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also through upsconline.nic.in.
The commission will make the admit card available online from September 13 to September 29. The Civil Services exam will be held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024, in two shifts – one from 9 am to 12 noon and the other from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
How to download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024?
Here are the steps to download the admit card.
- Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in.
- On the home page check for the 'UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024' link;.
- A new page will appear on your screen.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- You can download your admit card and also take a printout for future reference.
Civil Services 2024 is targeting to fill a total of 1,056 vacancies and 150 for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) in 2024. The examinations are for different categories which include All India Services, Group ‘A’ Central Services, and Group ‘B’ Services.
UPSC Exam: Important details
- Candidates should check their admit card and carry a printout along with their original photo ID. Candidates wouldn't get an entry if these documents are not being presented in the examination venue.
- Bringing smartphones, pagers, smartwatches or any other items is strictly prohibited.
- Avoid bringing any valuable or costly items to the exam hall as no safe-keeping arrangement will be provided.
- Candidates are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam commences. No entry will be permitted after the examination.