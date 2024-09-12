ICAI CA Inter exams begin today: Important documents to carry to exam hall

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA intermediate examination 2024 starts today, September 12. The admit card for the examination has already been shared; candidates who are appearing for the exams can download their admit card through the official website, i.e., icai.org. They can download their ICAI CA intermediate exam registration number through other login credentials.
The CA intermediate exams for September 2024 will be held from September 12 to 23. Group 1 exams will take place on September 12, 14 and 17, while Group 2 exams will be conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.
ICAI CA November 2024: How To download ICAI CA Inter admit card 2024?
Here are the simple steps to download your ICAI CA November 2024 admit card:
- Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., icai.org
- On the home page, check for the student's section
- Then log in with your credentials like registration number and other details.
- Check for the admit card link and click on it.
- Your admit card will appear on your screen.
- You can download and take a printout for future reference.
According to the official website, students will have a 17 day timeline to fill out the online examination application form for the Chartered Accountants examinations. "It is expected from the students to strictly adhere to the timelines of filling of examination application form,” the ICAI official notice reads.
What are the necessary documents to carry to the exam hall?
Here is the list of documents to carry to the exam halls:
- Admit Card - Downloaded from the ICAI website.
- Valid Identity Proof - Such as an Aadhar card, passport, voter ID, or driver's licence.
- Proof of Submission of Examination Form - If applicable.
- Passport-Sized Photograph - As per the specifications mentioned in the admit card.
- Other Documents - As specified in the admit card or by ICAI.