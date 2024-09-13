Business Standard
CSIR UGC NET 2024 result announced at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

The NTA has announced the CSIR UGC NET 2024 result on its official website. The CSIR UGC NET exam was conducted on July 25, 26, and 27, this year

CSIR UGC NET 2024 result announced. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CSIR UGC NET 2024 result on its official website. The results of the CSIR UGC NET exam, which was held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024, for the purpose of selecting candidates for lectureships, assistant professorships, and junior research fellowships (JRF) can be viewed and downloaded from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2024: Insights 

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 provisional answer keys and question paper were provided by the NTA. From September 9 to September 11, recorded candidate replies were hosted on the NTA website at csir net.nta.ac.in, and applicants were allowed to submit challenges.
1,63,529 out of the 2,25,335 candidates who enrolled for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2024 exam showed up to take the exam. It is important for candidates to know that the NTA will not be dispatching CSIR NET Result 2024 via mail or email. 

CSIR UGC NET 2024 result: Marking scheme 

Over the course of three days, there were two shifts for the exam. Those in the General, EWS, and OBC categories must score at least 33% to be eligible, while those in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must score at least 25%. According to reports 2,25,335 students took the Computer Based Test (CBT) format for the exam.
There are multiple-choice (MCQs) and subjective questions on each of the exam's 200 paper marks. The exam lasts for three hours total and is offered in Hindi and English.

CSIR UGC NET: Eligibility 

It is necessary for candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC categories to receive at least 33% in the July 2024 CSIR UGC NET exam. At least 25% must be attained by candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories.

CSIR NET Result 2024: Steps to download 

Applicants can download their CSIR NET Result 2024 from the official website by following the easy steps given below: 
Step 1: Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that says “CSIR UGC NET 2024 June Result”
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, fill in your application number, and date of birth and give the code
Step 4: Press on the “Submit” button and your CSIR NET Result 2024 will showcased on your screen
Step 5: View and download your result and save it for future use. 

What is CSIR NET?

The purpose of the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is to evaluate an applicant's eligibility for admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges, assistant professorships, and junior research fellowships (JRFs). 
On behalf of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This test is administered as a computer-based test (CBT) in June and December.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

