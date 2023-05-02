Alia Bhatt as debut, Priyanka Chopra make Bollywood proud at Met Gala 2023



The theme for the Met Gala 2023 is "Karl Lagerfeld," in honour of the late designer and Chanel creative director, who died in 2019. The title of the theme is "Karl Lagerfeld:: A Line of Beauty", and the dress code is "In honour of Karl." Finally, Met Gala 2023 is here! On May 1 (May 2 for India), The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will host fashion's biggest event. A variety of famous celebrities from across the world have previously begun gracing the red carpet. On the Vogue website, the Met Gala red carpet livestream began at 6:30 p.m. EST (May 2, 4:00 a.m. IST). At the Met Gala, Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt stood out in gorgeous outfits.







Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt This year, Alia Bhatt attended her first Met Gala. For the remarkable moment, the actress, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone, wore Prabal Gurung, a fashion designer. The Met Gala, which typically takes place on the first Monday in May, is an annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.





Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Jonas The Met Gala is always attended by Priyanka Chopra. The actress first attended the Met Gala in 2017, and she has since attended it three times. This year also she walked the red carpet in black with her husband, Nick Jonas and both wore Valentino. A black off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit made Priyanka look stunning. She also wore a cape with ruffles. For accessories, she wore a precious Bulgari diamond necklace and matching earrings. She completed her look with her hair tied in a bun. In her floor-sweeping white gown, she was looking breathtaking. To complete the look, Alia chose pearl earrings, a statement ring, and a plunging neckline with minimal makeup. The actress also gave her fans a monotone glimpse of her outfit for the fashion gala ahead of the Met Gala in 2023.