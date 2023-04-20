K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death

Fantagio expressed his regret to the fans in the lengthy note for leaking bad news. Moonbin, a member of ASTRO had suddenly left us on April 19 and became a star in the sky. "The ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock," the note read. "Though it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother," the note continued.

