Monday, August 04, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Direct-to-OTT film releases lose sheen post-Covid; platforms shift strategy

Direct-to-OTT film releases lose sheen post-Covid; platforms shift strategy

Streaming giants curb direct-to-OTT films amid cost cuts; producers return to theatres for broader reach and better monetisation

streaming services, cable operators, OTT users
premium

Direct-to-OTT eliminates the high marketing, print and advertising costs that theatrical releases demand while ensuring instant pan-Indian or even global reach.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Direct to over-the-top (OTT) film releases, which saw a major boost during the pandemic, have lost prominence as streaming platforms shift strategy on content and focus on profitability, while producers and filmmakers have realised the lack of monetisation opportunities under this model.
 
Direct-to-OTT films saw a surge in 2021 as several theatrical releases had shifted to OTT due to pandemic-related theatre closures.
 
These films contributed 53 per cent of the total number of streaming originals in India in 2021, while fiction series contributed 40 per cent, according to a report released by Ormax Media in January.
 
The report highlighted that
Topics : OTT platforms OTT users Entertainment OTT services
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon