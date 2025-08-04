Direct-to-OTT film releases lose sheen post-Covid; platforms shift strategy

Direct to over-the-top (OTT) film releases, which saw a major boost during the pandemic, have lost prominence as streaming platforms shift strategy on content and focus on profitability, while producers and filmmakers have realised the lack of monetisation opportunities under this model.

Direct-to-OTT films saw a surge in 2021 as several theatrical releases had shifted to OTT due to pandemic-related theatre closures.

These films contributed 53 per cent of the total number of streaming originals in India in 2021, while fiction series contributed 40 per cent, according to a report released by Ormax Media in January.

The report highlighted that