Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia, Manoj, Rajkumar bag awards; Jubilee wins big

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Sunday night was the event to honour the people who put efforts into creating great quality content. Here's the complete list of Filmfare OTT Award winners

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
The Filmfare OTT Awards ceremony was held on Sunday to not only celebrate but also honour the art of storytelling through Indian streaming platforms. Some big stars joined the night, including Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and many others who bagged some awards as well. 

Alia Bhatt had a special night as she bagged Best Actor Web Original Film (Female) for her debut movie Darlings. Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee won Best Actor for his legal drama movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. However, the night belonged to Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee, which emerged as one of the top seeds, winning over 5 awards in different departments, including Cinematography, VFX, sound design etc.
Sanya Malhotra who has proved herself as a talented actress over the years won Best Actor Web Original Film Critics' (Female) award for her role in 'Kathal'. Sanya shares the award with Sharmila Tagore, who played a beautiful role in Gulmohar. Sanya will next share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Mrs', the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

'Scoop' got the award for Best Series, while 'Trial By Fire' won the Best Series award from critics'.

Filmfare OTT Awards: Complete winner list

  • Best Series: Scoop
  • Best Series, Critics': Trial By Fire
  • Best Director Series: Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)
  • Best Director, Critics': Randeep Jha (Kohrra)
  • Best Actor, Series (Male) (Drama): Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)
  • Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics' (Drama): Vijay Varma (Dahaad)
  • Best Actor, Series (Female) (Drama): Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)
  • Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics' (Drama): Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)
  • Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) (Drama): Barun Sobti (Kohrra)
  • Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama) Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)
  • Best Actor, Series (Male) (Comedy): Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)
  • Best Actor, Series (Female) (Comedy): Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)
  • Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) (Comedy): Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)
  • Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) (Comedy): Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)
  • Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Tvf Pitchers S2
  • Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special: Cinema Marte Dum Tak
  • Best Film, Web Original: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
  • Best Director, Web Original Film: Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
  • Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
  • Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film): Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)
  • Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
  • Best Actor, Critics' (Female) (Film): Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)
  • Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)
  • Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2), Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Technical Awards

  • Best Original Story, Series: Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
  • Best Original Screenplay, Series: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
  • Best Original Dialogue, Series: Karan Vyas (Scoop)
  • Best Adapted Screenplay, Series: Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)
  • Best Cinematographer, Series: Pratik Shah (Jubilee)
  • Best Production Design, Series: Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)
  • Best Editing, Series: Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)
  • Best Costume Design, Series: Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)
  • Best Background Music, Series: Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)
  • Best Original Soundtrack, Series: Composer - Amit Trivedi, Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)
  • Best VFX, Series: Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)
  • Best Sound Design (Series): Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)
  • Best Story (Web Original Film): Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
  • Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film): Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings), Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)
  • Best Dialogue (Web Original Film): Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
  • Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film): Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)
  • Best Production Design (Web Original Film): Meenal Agarwal (Qala)
  • Best Editing (Web Original Film): Nitin Baid (Darlings)
  • Best Background Music (Web Original Film): Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)
  • Best Sound Design (Web Original Film): Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)

Short Films

  • Best Short Film (Fiction): Jahaan
  • Best Director, Short Film: Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)
  • Best Actor Short Film (Male): Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)
  • Best Actor Short Film (Female): Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)
  • Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film: Soul-Kadhi

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

