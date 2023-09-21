Multiplex Association of India sets Oct 13 as National Cinema Day

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Thursday announced that the National Cinema Day will be held on October 13 this year.

Movie enthusiasts will be charged only Rs 99 per admission at cinema halls across the country, the national multiplex trade body said in a press release.

Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from India, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, and Delite, have teamed up to participate in the National Cinema Day celebrations, it stated.

"This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year.

"It's a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema," the association said.

According to MAI, cinegoers can watch any show of any film on October 13 for Rs 99, excluding the recliner and premium formats.

Last year, the association marked the National Cinema Day on September 23, which saw the highest ever single-day admissions of 6.5 million.