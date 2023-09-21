close
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha organised a Sufi night for their friends and family members at the Raghav's residence on Wednesday. The couple will tie the knot on September 24, 2023

Raghav-Parineeti wedding

Raghav-Parineeti wedding: The pre-wedding festivities began on Wednesday with the Ardas ceremony at the residence of Raghav Chadha

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
The most awaited wedding is finally happening. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24, 2023. 

The pre-wedding festivities began on Wednesday with the Ardas ceremony at the residence of Raghav Chadha, followed by a Sufi night. The Sufi night was organised by the bride, Parineeti, and groom, Raghav, for their close friends and family members.

Parineeti-Raghav Sufi night

The couple organised the sufi night for their family and friends. They both began the pre-wedding ceremony after Ardas. Ardas is a sikh ritual which is a worship service offered in a Gurudwara and it is done before or after undertaking any significant tasks.

Several invitees were seen outside Kapurthala houses in New Delhi, and their pictures and videos are going viral over the internet.

Actress Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra could be seen attending the pre-wedding event. Parineeti's parents were also seen at the venue. 

Pari-Raghav friend and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present at the ceremony. The president of the Fashion Design Council of India, Sunil Sethi and designer Paan Sachdeva, also attended the Sufi night.

Raghav-Parineeti wedding

Aam Aadmi Party member and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Raghav Chaddha and actress Parineeti Chopra will get married in Udaipur on September 24. The celebration will be held at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Most celebrations will take place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, however, the wedding ceremony will be done at Taj Lake.

Reports suggest that the couple will have a Punjabi menu, and as the wedding is in Udaipur, Rajasthani delicacies will also be there.

Reports further suggest that the theme of the entire wedding is nostalgia, and the sangeet ceremony will take the guests into the 90s era.

The groom, Raghav Chaddha, might arrive at the wedding venue in a boat, not on a horse. The couples’ wedding will be held under tight security.

Topics : Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra Aam Aadmi Party Indian weddings Bollywood weddings Royal Wedding

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon