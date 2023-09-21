close
Sex Education Season 4 releases today, check cast, story, & where to watch

The final season of the popular Netflix show "Sex Education" will be released today, September 21. The last season will be full of laughter, fresh connection and reunion

Sex Education Season 4

Sex Education Season 4

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
The popular series, 'Sex Education' is at its conclusion. The fourth and final season of the show will be released on Netflix today, September 21. The final season is expected to be filled with more love, laughter, fresh connection, and reunion, and aims to conclude the season on a satisfying note.

The show has some bold and laugh-out-loud funny scenes about the teenage struggle that we all face, and people rarely talk about these issues. 

The series talks about gender dysphoria and drug-addicted parents to dirty talk. The last three seasons showed the audience's range of emotions and taught the generation about the importance of such communication. Although, the major focus of the show is centred around Otis Milburn, the teenage son of Sex therapist Jean Milburn, and his attempt to make education more positive and informative in the school.

Sex Education Season 4: Story Overview

In the final season, Otis and Eric will find themselves in a different environment as the doors of their school, Moordale Secondary, may have closed.

They started their journey at Cavendish Sixth Form College, and Otis anxiously began his new clinic while Eric decided not to lose hope. However, soon they realise that the Cavendish experience is entirely a different experience. They consider the Moordale Secondary progressive, while Cavendish is a completely new level. The neighbourhood has friendly residents, and yoga classes in the community yard promote a sense of sustainability.

Sex Education: cast

Here's the list of Sex Education's final season star cast:
  • Otis, played by Asa Butterfield 
  • Maeve, played by Emma Mackey
  • Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa
  • Adam, played by Connor Swindells
  • Ruby, played by Mimi Keene 
  • Aimee, played by Amy Lou Wood
  • Isaac, played by George Robinson 
  • Cal, played by Dua Saleh 
  • Viv, played by Chinenye Ezeudu
  • Jackson, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling
  • Jean, played by Gillian Anderson 
 

Sex Education Season 4: Trailer

The trailer for the Sex Education final season was released on September 12. The trailer has gained over 3 million views and around 1.1 lakh likes on YouTube.

Where to watch Sex Education season 4?

The final season of Sex Education will also be released on Netflix. 

Who directed Sex Education season 4?

The Sex Education season 4 will also be directed by Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland.

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon