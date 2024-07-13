Show and tell: Why Anxiety is the new villain

Pixar Animation Studios is breathing a sigh of relief. After the failure of Lightyear and the gingerly success of Elemental, its latest release, Inside Out 2, has turned out to be 2024’s biggest blockbuster yet, raking in $1.26 billion so far.



Inside Out 2 is a sequel to a 2015 coming-of-age drama about the personified emotions inside the mind of a young girl named Riley. In the new flick, Riley has hit puberty and is facing a fresh set of emotions. The ringleader of those antagonistic emotions is Anxiety.



Depicted as a dainty, shrivelled, orange-skinned girl, Anxiety