The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares update after road accident

Adah Sharma, an actress in The Kerala Story, and director Sudipto Sen were involved in a car accident. They had met in order to attend an event together but their accident forced them to cancel

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Adah Sharma on road accident

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma on road accident

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Adah Sharma, an actress in The Kerala Story is fine. While she and the director Sudipto Sen of her movie were supposed to attend an event together and reportedly had an accident. They met with an accident and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Sharing an update with her fans, she guaranteed everybody that the entire group is fine and nothing major occurred. The actress wrote, "I'm fine guys. Thank you for your concern." Getting a lot of messages as a result of the news about our accident that is going around. The entire group, we all are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern."



Adah Sharma Accident: Accident

The Kerala Story crew was supposed to participate in the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, according to reports. However, the event was cancelled after they encountered a road accident.
Due to the ongoing controversy surrounding her most recent film, The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma has reportedly also received death threats. A number of political parties and organizations have objected to the film directed by Sudipto Sen, claiming that it is based on lies and spreads hate against the Muslim community. The Kerala Story was also banned in the state by Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal.



The Kerala Story: Overview

Directed and composed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is about a gathering of non-Muslim ladies forced to switch over completely to Islam and join the terrorist association ISIS. The film also features Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in addition to Adah. On May 5, it was shown in theatres amid controversy.
The film ended up in the eye of the storm after its teaser guaranteed that 32,000 ladies from Kerala had disappeared and joined the international terrorist group. Due to allegedly severe propaganda directed against the state and the Muslim community, the creators faced a significant backlash.

Kerala Bollywood road accident

First Published: May 15 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

