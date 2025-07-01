Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thunderbolts* OTT release: When and where to watch this MCU film online?

Thunderbolts* OTT release: When and where to watch this MCU film online?

Marvel's Thunderbolts* has been released across multiple OTT platforms today, on July 1. The film, starring some of the biggest MCU's anti-heroes, and later it was renamed as 'The New Avengers'

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With "Thunderbolts," the newest addition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), finally making its way to the OTT platform, Marvel fans have a new reason to celebrate. 
 
The release, which follows Marvel Studios' recent practice of diving into grittier storytelling and intricate character arcs, occurs about two months after the movie's May 2 theatrical opening. This offers fans a darker, more complex team-up plot, which is a significant departure from the conventional superhero formula.

Thunderbolts* OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Release date- July 1, 2025
Release platform- Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango
 
Availability- Digital purchase and rental (both).

Thunderbolts* 2025: About the film 

The official synopsis of Thunderbolts* says, “the film follows a group of anti-heroes who find themselves caught in a perilous mission orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The team must navigate treacherous personal histories while attempting to survive a deadly trap and determine whether redemption or ruin lies ahead.”  Also Read: First look of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana drops July 3; release date confirmed
 
The Thunderbolts squad is featured in the Marvel Comics-based superhero movie. With its combination of psychological tension, emotional drama, and morally ambiguous missions, Thunderbolts* marks a change in tone for Marvel.

Thunderbolts*cast and crew

Known for his work on Robot & Frank and Paper Towns, Jake Schreier is the director of the latest Marvel movie, which is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Eric Pearson, a writer for Black Widow, wrote the movie. 
The cast feature:
 
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, 
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, 
David Harbour as Red Guardian, 
Wyatt Russell as John Walker, 
Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and 
Lewis Pullman as the formidable Sentry. 
 
Supporting roles include:
 
Olga Kurylenko, 
Wendell Pierce and 
Chris Bauer.
 

Topics : Marvel avengers Avengers Endgame

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

