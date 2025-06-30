Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Kaanta laga girl, Shefali Jariwala, may have died of low BP, doctors claim

Kaanta laga girl, Shefali Jariwala, may have died of low BP, doctors claim

Kaanta Laga girl, Shefali Jariwala, was found dead on June 27. Initial reports suggested a heart attack, but doctors now suspect a sudden drop in blood pressure as the cause of her death

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala | Image: X

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Model and actor Shefali Jariwala, best known as the “Kaanta Laga girl,” passed away on June 27, 2025, in Mumbai. The 42-year-old rose to fame in the early 2000s for her captivating screen presence and dance moves, becoming one of the most recognisable pop culture icons of her era.
 
According to early reports, the actress suffered a heart attack and was carried by her husband, Parag Tyagi, and three other individuals to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital. She was later declared dead by the doctors. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, performed the late actress' last rites on June 28.
 
Police have now ruled out any foul play in the case. While a heart attack was initially suspected, officials now believe low blood pressure may have led to her sudden demise. "We are awaiting the post-mortem report," a police official confirmed. 
 

'Kaanta laga' girl, Shefali Jariwala death: Police ‘current’ report 

As mandated by the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law, which specifies what must be done to determine the cause of unexpected deaths, a forensic team was sent to her home after the occurrence, according to police. One police officer stated, as reported by TOI, "As a part of this procedure, the doctors said they suspected the cause of death to be a dip in her BP."

According to the report, authorities discovered two boxes of tablets in her house while conducting their inquiry. These included vitamin tablets with glutathione and anti-ageing or skin-glow additives. The police have filed a case of accidental death. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and every member of her family were questioned by the police.
 
According to reports, Shefali was fasting on the day of the tragedy as part of a Satyanarayan Puja that her parents attended at her house. Additionally, according to the authorities, she collapsed after consuming some food from the refrigerator. 

Who is Shefali Jariwala?

Indian model and actress Shefali Jariwala is most known for her roles in Hindi television, cinema, and music videos. She was nicknamed the "Kaanta Laga Girl" after becoming instantly famous in the 2002 remix music video for "Kaanta Laga."
 
She later made appearances in a number of Hindi films, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), in which she played a supporting part. She and her husband, Parag Tyagi, have been in several reality TV shows throughout the years, including Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7. 
 
She competed on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 as a wild card contender. In addition, she starred in a web series, including ALT Balaji's Baby Come Naa (2018), in which she co-starred with Shreyas Talpade as the female lead.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

