Army to become 'future-ready' with three-phase transformation plan: COAS

To remain decisive and prepared in a rapidly evolving global landscape marked by rising conflict, the Indian Army has outlined a three-phase “hop, step, and jump” transformation plan aligned with the Viksit Bharat national vision and set to culminate in 2047, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi said on Thursday at the third edition of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue in the capital.

Elaborating on the plan, the COAS said that the first phase, ‘HOP 2032’, forms a comprehensive framework under the Army’s decade of transformation initiative launched in 2023. The second phase, ‘STEP 2037’, comprises a five-year