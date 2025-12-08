Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

Bangladesh delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

The delegation is scheduled to attend a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on December 16 at the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters, Vijay Durg

India-Bangladesh

They will also attend the military tattoo, a display by the Armed Forces | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 20-member delegation from Bangladesh, including eight Muktijodhas and two serving officers of the neighbouring country's Army, will attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations here to mark the Indian Armed Forces' historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 war, a defence official said.

The war, which started on December 3, ended with the surrender of Pakistan's Eastern Army on December 16 at Dhaka, leading to the birth of Bangladesh, which was earlier East Pakistan.

The Bangladesh delegation, comprising eight Muktijodhas who were part of the guerrilla resistance force in East Pakistan opposing the Pakistan rule there, two serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces, and their family members, will attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations held by the Indian Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata every year.

 

The delegation is scheduled to attend a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on December 16 at the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters, Vijay Durg here.

They will also attend the military tattoo, a display by the Armed Forces, he said.

The delegation is also likely to meet West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan records 4 Chinese aircraft sorties, 7 vessels around territory

Sri Lanka, India rescue

Indian mobile hospital treats over 2,200 cyclone-hit people in Sri Lanka

Donald Trump

Trump security plan urges improved India ties, continued Quad cooperationpremium

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Quad calls for bringing perpetrators of Delhi's Red Fort blast to justice

India, US, India US

India, US seek additional punitive measures against LeT, JeM, their backers

Topics : Vijay Diwas Bangladesh India-Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon