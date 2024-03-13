Sensex (    %)
                             
Britain will change law to ban foreign countries from owning newspapers

The decision comes at a time when Britain is using a separate regulatory process to weigh up whether to allow Redbird IMI's bid for the Telegraph

UK

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain will change the law to ban foreign states from owning, influencing or controlling British newspapers, a person familiar with the plans said on Wednesday, a move that could threaten the Abu-Dhabi-backed Redbird IMI bid for the Telegraph newspaper.

The government is expected to outline its own amendment at the start of a debate in parliament's upper House of Lords later on Wednesday that would give ministers the powers to block a deal, the person said.
 
The decision comes at a time when Britain is using a separate regulatory process to weigh up whether to allow Redbird IMI's bid for the Telegraph.

The battle over one of Britainâ€™s most famous newspapers has raised questions about the independence of the media and the role of foreign investors acquiring assets that could undermine press freedom.
 
A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government would lay out its position in a debate later on Wednesday.


First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

