Conflict with Israeli regime, stay away: Iran warns US after drone strikes

Meanwhile, Israel air defence system intercepted Iranian strikes launched on Saturday, CNN reported

US-Iran, US-Iran flag

Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Iran came out in defence of its retaliatory attack on Israel on Saturday in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria, saying that the "matter can be deemed concluded".
In a stern warning for Israel's closest ally, Iran asked US to stay away from the ongoing conflict with Israel, adding that its response will be more severe if Israel made 'another mistake'.
"Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defence, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X.
"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," it added.

