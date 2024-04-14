Business Standard
Israel deploys multilayered air-defence system amid Iranian drone strike

Israel is developing a new system to intercept incoming threats with laser technology

Israeli forces travel towards Gaza. The war against Hamas that erupted more than four months ago is stretching public finances by pushing the budget deep into the red. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

An incoming attack by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles poses the latest challenge to Israel's air defense system, which already has been working overtime to cope with incoming rocket, drone and missile attacks throughout the six-month war against Hamas.
Here's a closer look at Israel's multilayered air-defense system:

The Arrow: This system developed with the U.S. is designed to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles Iran said it launched on Saturday. The Arrow, which operates outside the atmosphere, has been used in the current war to intercept long-range missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.
 
David's Sling: Also developed with the U.S., the David's Sling is meant to intercept medium-range missiles, such as those possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Patriot: This American-made system is the oldest member of Israel's missile-defense system used during the First Gulf War in 1991 to intercept Scud missiles fired by Iraq's leader at the time, Saddam Hussein. The Patriot is now used to shoot down aircraft, including drones.
Iron Dome: This system, developed by Israel with U.S. backing, specializes in shooting down short-range rockets. It has intercepted thousands of rockets since it was activated early last decade including thousands of interceptions during the current war against Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel says it has a success rate of over 90%.
Iron Beam: Israel is developing a new system to intercept incoming threats with laser technology. Israel has said this system will be a game changer because it is much cheaper to operate than existing systems. However, it is not yet operational.

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

