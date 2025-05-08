Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindoor shows courage, valour of armed forces: Rajnath Singh

Operation Sindoor shows courage, valour of armed forces: Rajnath Singh

The Indian armed forces destroyed 9 terrorist hubs across Pakistan and PoK in a matter of 25 minutes. According to reports, around 100 terrorists were killed in these strikes

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out the Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. 
 
"I congratulate our armed forces for courage and valour they displayed in carrying out actions," Singh said at an event.
 
The Indian armed forces destroyed 9 terrorist hubs across Pakistan and PoK in a matter of 25 minutes. According to reports, around 100 terrorists were killed in these strikes. 
 
"It is a matter of pride for all of us the way our armed forces destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Precision with which Operation Sindoor was executed was unimaginable. Large number of terrorists were killed [in these strikes]," Singh added.
 
 
"Operation Sindoor was carried out with minimum collateral damage; it was possible because of our professionally trained armed forces," the Lucknow MP further added.  
Notably, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out the missile strikes on the terror targets, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group. 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday that India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to justice as there was "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.  (With inputs from PTI)
 

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar warns Pakistan of 'very, very firm response' to any retaliation

Operation Sindoor, Vikram Misri, Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh

Operation Sindoor: India says air defence system at Lahore neutralised

Supreme Court, SC

Adopt liberal approach while considering disability pension to army men: SC

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

At least 100 terrorists killed in 'Operation Sindoor', says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

Operation Sindoor still on, says Kiren Rijiju after all-party meeting

Topics : Rajnath Singh Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Defence ministry India-Pak conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon