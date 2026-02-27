Friday, February 27, 2026 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: India's defence aviation bears the brunt of flight crashes

In 2024-25, commercial aircraft, fighter jets, and helicopters accounted for the largest share of India's overall aviation fleet

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 11:43 PM IST
A series of incidents this week — an air ambulance chartered flight crash, a Pawan Hans helicopter accident, and a technical glitch involving the LCA Tejas — have renewed scrutiny of aviation safety. From 2016 to 2025, around 110 aviation accidents were reported in India, and of these nearly 50 involved fighter jets, followed by chartered flights (27). Even though commercial aviation accounts for the largest share of total flights in India, accidents have been relatively more in fighter jets, rotary-wing aircraft, and chartered operations.
 
Commercial flights’ share in accidents falling
 
The accident share for fighter jets in total aircraft fleet rose from 0.9 per cent in 2016 to 1.1 per cent in 2024, while helicopter accidents increased to 1.1 per cent. Chartered flight accidents declined to 0.3 per cent over the same period., while commercial flights went from 0.6 per cent to 0.1 per cent.  
 
Composition of India’s aviation fleet
 
In 2024–25, commercial aircraft, fighter jets, and helicopters had the largest share in India’s aviation fleet.
 
 
Snapshot of aircraft accidents in 2025
 
Fighter jets, including the Jaguar, Mirage 2000, and Tejas, recorded the highest number of accidents in 2025. 
