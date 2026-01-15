Datanomics: Indian Army's capital expenditure share stuck at 18.54%
Even as it faces active terror threats, the Indian Army's share of defence capital spending has fallen sharply, lagging behind the Air Force and Navy
Sneha Sasikumar
As the Indian Army celebrated its 78th foundation day on January 15, its Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, addressing a press conference on January 14, said at least eight terror camps remained active across the International Border and Line of Control. Even though India faces these persistent