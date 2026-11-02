Defence Ministry signs ₹53,866 crore contracts for eight Naval corvettes

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday signed contracts worth ₹53,866.50 crore with two defence public sector shipyards for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy.

Under the contracts, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) will build five corvettes, while Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) will construct the remaining three. The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, in a major push for indigenous warship design and manufacturing.

A corvette is a fast and manoeuvrable warship, generally smaller than frigates and destroyers and primarily designed for coastal and near-sea operations. These vessels are used for coastal defence, maritime surveillance, patrolling and combat missions, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare.

The project marks the first time that warships will be indigenously designed by the Navy and constructed by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process, the MoD said in a media statement.

“The NGCs will be equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, including advanced missiles, weapons and sensor suites, enabling them to undertake missions across the air, surface and sub-surface domains,” the statement said.

The vessels will strengthen the Navy’s anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, coastal defence and littoral combat operations. They will also enhance the Navy's ability to safeguard maritime trade routes and support maritime surveillance missions.

The project will promote the use of indigenous materials, equipment and technologies, along with domestic technical expertise, as the government seeks to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.