EU committed to stronger cooperation with India in Indo-Pacific, says envoy

The EU envoy to New Delhi described the Indo-Pacific as a "vital hub" of strategic importance to both India and the EU in view of the region's role in the maritime supply chains

Delphin's comments came following a visit of senior Indian officials to EU institutions in Brussels.

Sep 05 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

The European Union is committed to forge a stronger cooperation with India to ensure a free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific, EU envoy Herve Delphin said on Thursday.
The EU envoy to New Delhi described the Indo-Pacific as a "vital hub" of strategic importance to both India and the EU in view of the region's role in the maritime supply chains.
"We're committed to forge a stronger cooperation with India to ensure free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order, address common security challenges and promote peace and stability in the region," he said.
 
Delphin's comments came following a visit of senior Indian officials to EU institutions in Brussels to strengthen two-way security and defence ties.
"The Indo-Pacific region is a vital hub of strategic importance to both India and the EU due to the growing interdependence of global economies and the importance of maritime supply chains," he said.
The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, joint secretary, disarmament & international security affairs division, in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"This visit highlights the shared commitment of India and the EU to strengthening security and defence ties," the EU envoy said.
Delphin said maritime security is a common concern and prime focus for cooperation as exemplified by the EU Naval Force and Indian Navy in their respective operations in the Indian Ocean.
"Through such visits we can build a deeper mutual understanding, which is essential for advancing cooperation," he said.
"To take our partnership to new heights, we aim to establish more permanent staff-to-staff interactions, including with military personnel. This will boost our joint operational effectiveness in tackling challenges we face at sea, but also on land and in cyberspace," he added.
In August 2023, the EU Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Atlanta flagship, ITS Durand De La Penne conducted a joint activity at sea with the Indian destroyer INS Visakhapatnam in the framework of the EU's strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
Operation Atlanta is a critical maritime security operation under the EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).
Its primary mandate revolves around deterring, preventing, and repressing acts of piracy and armed robbery off the coast of Somalia.
Additionally, EUNAVFOR Atlanta protects vessels of the World Food Programme and other vulnerable shipping, ensuring the delivery of food aid and the safety of maritime routes in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

