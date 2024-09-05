India to develop strict checks to avoid Chinese parts in military drones

India’s defence authorities are developing a strict mechanism to ensure that military drones procured from domestic private sector firms are free from Chinese components. This move comes ahead of the Army's plans to invite drone manufacturers to demonstrate their products in a high-altitude region of Ladakh later this month, according to a report by The Times of India.

An “appropriate methodology” with the necessary technical evaluation criteria is being devised to prevent the inclusion of Chinese parts and electronics in these drones. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Various approaches are being considered to enhance this framework, the report added, quoting Major General CS Mann, Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau.

Why is defence ministry refraining from Chinese components?

This need has emerged after the defence ministry recently suspended an order for 200 medium-altitude logistics drones intended for the Army, requiring the supplier to verify that no Chinese components had been used. These drones were primarily designed for deployment along the northern border with China.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence’s department of defence production has requested that industry associations, such as Ficci, CII, and Assocham, inform and caution their member companies against sourcing Chinese components for drones and other equipment.

With military tensions with China in eastern Ladakh now entering their fifth year, the armed forces have been acquiring a diverse range of drones. These include nano, mini, and micro drones, as well as kamikaze, logistics, armed swarms, and larger MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) and HALE (High Altitude Long Endurance) UAVs.

Major General Mann also announced that the Army will organise the 'Him-Drone-A-Thon' event on September 17-18 at Wari La, near Leh, allowing local companies to present their “drone solutions for high-altitude areas”.

India’s first bomber drone takes off

Earlier this week, Business Standard reported that Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA) successfully launched the nation’s first homegrown combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the FWD 200B. This achievement places India among the few countries with advanced unmanned combat aircraft.

The FWD 200B, classified as a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), highlights India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology. The drone’s launch follows setbacks with international suppliers, including Turkey’s refusal to sell Bayraktar UAVs and significant delays in the deal to procure US-made Predator drones.

The FWD 200B is projected to cost just a fraction of US drones, enhancing India’s capabilities in unmanned warfare.