Even 10 generations of terrorists can't harm Balochistan: Pak Army Chief

Even 10 generations of terrorists can't harm Balochistan: Pak Army Chief

Munir assured that the country's armed forces will overcome the threat posed by terrorists, specifically mentioning groups like BLA, BLF, and BRA

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Asim Munir also expressed support for Palestinians affected by Israel's military actions in Gaza, saying 'The hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza'. | | Image: Wikimedia commons

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir has vowed to crack down on terrorists in Balochistan, stating that "even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan," reported Dawn.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday, he emphasised the army's determination to tackle terrorism and praised overseas Pakistanis for their dedication and commitment to the nation.

Munir assured that the country's armed forces will overcome the threat posed by terrorists, specifically mentioning groups like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and Baloch Republican Army (BRA).

"We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon ...you think, these 1500 terrorists belonging to BLA, BLF and BRA, etc, can take away Balochistan from us ..," said Munir.

 

Assuring that the country's armed forces will overcome the threat posed by terrorists, he affirmed, "Do Pakistan's enemies think that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan?...even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan."

According to the army chief, "As long as the brave people of this country stand with the Pakistan Armed Forces, your army can easily face every difficulty."

"Today we are giving this clear message together that whatever stands in the way of Pakistan's progress, we will remove that obstacle together," he added.

According to Dawn, Munir also expressed support for Palestinians affected by Israel's military actions in Gaza, saying "The hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza".

Notably, Balochistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks and alleged extrajudicial killings. A recent incident was the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train by Baloch rebel groups on March 11. The train, carrying 440 passengers, was ambushed, and several hostages were taken.

A two-day security operation was launched to neutralise the threat and rescue the captives. According to ISPR Pakistan DG Lt Gen Sharif Chaudhry, the operation was completed, and 33 rebels were killed.

However, Jeeyand Baloch, Spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army, a Baloch rebel organisation, said in a statement that despite an ultimatum given to the Pakistani forces, they did not heed to it, resulting in the death of 214 hostages.

Topics : Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan army

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

